Strengthening Ties: India's Maritime Vision Set Sail with IOS SAGAR

In a significant move to bolster maritime security and cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from the strategically crucial Karwar naval base in Karnataka on Saturday. This initiative is a testament to India's dedication to its international maritime collaborations.

Singh's visit will also mark the inauguration of newly developed infrastructure at the naval site, as part of the ambitious Project Seabird expansion. These advancements are set to amplify India's maritime security with state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced operational capacities.

Project Seabird, initiated to cater to India's long-term interests in the Indian Ocean region, has seen substantial progress with the successful conclusion of its first phase in 2011 and now moves towards accommodating 32 ships and submarines with Phase-IIA approval.

