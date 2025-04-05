Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Maritime Vision Set Sail with IOS SAGAR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to launch Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar naval base. The initiative reinforces India's commitment to regional maritime security and cooperation. The visit includes the inauguration of new infrastructure at the base, enhancing India's naval capabilities through Project Seabird.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:40 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Maritime Vision Set Sail with IOS SAGAR
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster maritime security and cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from the strategically crucial Karwar naval base in Karnataka on Saturday. This initiative is a testament to India's dedication to its international maritime collaborations.

Singh's visit will also mark the inauguration of newly developed infrastructure at the naval site, as part of the ambitious Project Seabird expansion. These advancements are set to amplify India's maritime security with state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced operational capacities.

Project Seabird, initiated to cater to India's long-term interests in the Indian Ocean region, has seen substantial progress with the successful conclusion of its first phase in 2011 and now moves towards accommodating 32 ships and submarines with Phase-IIA approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025