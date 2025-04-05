Strengthening Ties: India's Maritime Vision Set Sail with IOS SAGAR
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to launch Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar naval base. The initiative reinforces India's commitment to regional maritime security and cooperation. The visit includes the inauguration of new infrastructure at the base, enhancing India's naval capabilities through Project Seabird.
In a significant move to bolster maritime security and cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from the strategically crucial Karwar naval base in Karnataka on Saturday. This initiative is a testament to India's dedication to its international maritime collaborations.
Singh's visit will also mark the inauguration of newly developed infrastructure at the naval site, as part of the ambitious Project Seabird expansion. These advancements are set to amplify India's maritime security with state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced operational capacities.
Project Seabird, initiated to cater to India's long-term interests in the Indian Ocean region, has seen substantial progress with the successful conclusion of its first phase in 2011 and now moves towards accommodating 32 ships and submarines with Phase-IIA approval.
