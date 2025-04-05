Justice Narasimha Illuminates 'Kartavyam': A Revolutionary Conclave on Rights and Duties

In a compelling address at Delhi University, Supreme Court Judge Justice P S Narasimha underscored the intrinsic link between rights and duties during the inaugural conclave of 'Kartavyam', a new constitutional law lecture series.

The judge, referencing Indian traditions and thinkers like B R Ambedkar, depicted this relationship as inseparable and life-giving, akin to the sun and sunlight.

Attorney General N Venkataramani further called for a legislative reimagining through a duty-oriented lens, proposing a groundbreaking human duties act, as 'Kartavyam' aims to realign legal thought with the Constitution's ethos.

