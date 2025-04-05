Protest and Controversy: Investigation Launched in Bokaro After CISF Lathi Charge Incident

The Bokaro district administration has initiated an investigation into the alleged use of force by CISF personnel against protesters, which led to the death of a 26-year-old man. The controversial incident unfolded during a protest organized by 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh' near Bokaro Steel Plant.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been enforced around the plant to control the situation. A three-member committee, led by the sub-divisional officer of Chas, Pranjal Dhanda, will probe the incident. In a compensatory move, Bokaro Steel Limited has agreed to provide Rs 25 lakh and a job to the victim's family.

The demonstration ceased following the restrictions, while workers trapped within the plant premises for over 24 hours were evacuated amid growing political unrest. Political parties staged a bandh and Congress MLA Sweta Singh was briefly detained, highlighting tensions over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)