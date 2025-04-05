Justice Served: Court Acquits Man, Orders Perjury Proceedings Against Accuser

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of rape and directed perjury proceedings against the woman who allegedly filed a false case. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal, who highlighted the damage such allegations cause to an individual's reputation.

The court examined the case involving accusations of rape on November 23-24, 2019, in a local hotel. The judge pointed out inconsistencies in the woman's statements and noted her history of filing similar cases against multiple individuals in the past.

Emphasizing the broader implications, the judge remarked that justice should heal both the accuser and the accused, noting the psychological toll of false charges. The court's decision underscores the importance of integrity in judicial proceedings.

