Left Menu

Justice Served: Court Acquits Man, Orders Perjury Proceedings Against Accuser

A Delhi court acquitted a man of rape charges, noting the accuser's history of filing false cases. The judge directed perjury proceedings against the woman for misleading the court with false allegations, emphasizing the severe impact such actions have on reputations and the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:43 IST
Justice Served: Court Acquits Man, Orders Perjury Proceedings Against Accuser
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of rape and directed perjury proceedings against the woman who allegedly filed a false case. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal, who highlighted the damage such allegations cause to an individual's reputation.

The court examined the case involving accusations of rape on November 23-24, 2019, in a local hotel. The judge pointed out inconsistencies in the woman's statements and noted her history of filing similar cases against multiple individuals in the past.

Emphasizing the broader implications, the judge remarked that justice should heal both the accuser and the accused, noting the psychological toll of false charges. The court's decision underscores the importance of integrity in judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025