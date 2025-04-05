Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Ink Historic Defence Pact to Boost Military Cooperation

India and Sri Lanka signed a pivotal defence pact aimed at enhancing military collaboration. This historic agreement is central to seven pacts, including energy and economic assistance. PM Modi emphasized the interconnected security of both nations and assured support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a landmark development, India and Sri Lanka signed a major defence agreement on Saturday, marking a new chapter in their military relations. This historic accord, one of seven agreements, aims to institutionalize a framework for deeper engagement between the two countries.

During discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the focus extended beyond defence to involve agreements on developing Trincomalee as an energy hub and power grid connectivity. PM Modi stressed the interdependent security of both nations and urged a humane approach to resolving the fisherman's issue.

The meeting highlighted India's commitment to aiding Sri Lanka's economic recovery, announcing a 2.4 billion Lankan rupees support package for the Eastern provinces. Additionally, India agreed to provide economic assistance and pledged support for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

