CBI Cracks Down on Illegal Beach Sand Mining in Tamil Nadu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a series of raids across Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The searches, aimed at uncovering illegal beach sand mineral mining activities, took place in several locations including Chennai and Tirunelveli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:13 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out extensive searches on Saturday to probe alleged illegal mining of beach sand minerals in Tamil Nadu, according to a source.

Separate teams from the agency targeted multiple locations, concentrating efforts in the prominent areas of Chennai and Tirunelveli.

