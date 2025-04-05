All India Ulema Board's Strong Opposition to Controversial Waqf Bill

The All India Ulema Board has condemned the newly proposed Waqf Bill, describing it as more hazardous than the infamous 'black laws.' The legislation is said to jeopardize Islamic properties, including mosques and madrasas.

Allama Bani Nayeem Hasani, the organization's national president, voiced concerns at a press conference in Mumbai, stating that the Bill allows government employees to make decisions about Waqf properties, with no avenue for appeal in higher courts.

Hasani believes the proposal could lead to the eventual eradication of religious properties across various communities, not just Islamic. The Ulema Board, along with other Muslim organizations, has expressed gratitude to the MPs who opposed the Bill, especially those from the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)