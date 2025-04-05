Left Menu

Global Drug Syndicate Busted in Telangana: Nigerian Nationals Arrested

Two Nigerian nationals and a forex agent were apprehended by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau for their involvement in a global drug racket. The arrests followed a money trail investigation that uncovered drug-related fund laundering. Authorities seized cocaine and MDMA, linking the suspects to a network led by Ebuka Suzee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:45 IST
  • India

In an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) thwarted a global drug syndicate, resulting in the arrest of two Nigerian nationals and a forex agent. This strategic operation unveiled significant money laundering activities tied to drug-related funds.

The TGANB executed a precise raid in the Upparpally area on April 3, detaining the suspects and seizing quantities of cocaine and MDMA. The operation highlighted a vast network spearheaded by the kingpin Ebuka Suzee from Nigeria, notorious for orchestrating drug deals across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and even extending into the US.

Alongside the arrests, the authorities spotlighted challenges in monitoring foreign nationals, with 371 students overstaying their visas in Telangana and over 18,000 students with unrecorded information in the Foreign Students Information System, raising significant concern over institutional oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

