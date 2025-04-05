Deadly Quarrel in Paharganj: Two Men Fatally Stabbed

A violent altercation in central Delhi's Paharganj area resulted in the fatal stabbing of two men on Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.

Identified as Ankit, a welder, and Rahul, associated as a bad character with the Nabi Karim police station, the victims apparently had a personal feud with the suspected assailant.

The stabbing incident, reported around 2 p.m., prompted authorities to dispatch the victims to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An intensive search is underway for the suspect, with multiple police teams involved in the hunt.

