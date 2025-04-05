Left Menu

Deadly Quarrel in Paharganj: Two Men Fatally Stabbed

Two men were stabbed to death following a quarrel in Paharganj, Delhi. The victims, identified as Ankit, a welder, and Rahul, connected with police, reportedly had a personal enmity with the suspect. Authorities are investigating, and multiple teams are searching for the accused.

Updated: 05-04-2025 19:58 IST
A violent altercation in central Delhi's Paharganj area resulted in the fatal stabbing of two men on Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.

Identified as Ankit, a welder, and Rahul, associated as a bad character with the Nabi Karim police station, the victims apparently had a personal feud with the suspected assailant.

The stabbing incident, reported around 2 p.m., prompted authorities to dispatch the victims to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An intensive search is underway for the suspect, with multiple police teams involved in the hunt.

