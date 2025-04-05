Protests Erupt Over Alleged Financial Scandal at Assam Bank
The Assam Pradesh Congress protested against alleged financial irregularities at the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, demanding an inquiry by a retired judge. The protest led to clashes with police, resulting in minor injuries to some demonstrators. Congress has vowed to continue its agitation until an investigation is initiated.
On Saturday, the Assam Pradesh Congress organized a protest march calling for an investigation into alleged financial misconduct at the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank (ACAB).
The demonstrators urged for an inquiry led by a retired judge, condemning the recent arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar who was covering a related protest.
The protest began near Cotton State University and progressed towards ACAB's premises, but was halted by police, leading to a brief scuffle where some Congress supporters claimed to have sustained minor injuries. The party accused the ruling BJP of trying to suppress calls for transparency involving a multi-crore scam.
