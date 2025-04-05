Protests Erupt Over Alleged Financial Scandal at Assam Bank

On Saturday, the Assam Pradesh Congress organized a protest march calling for an investigation into alleged financial misconduct at the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank (ACAB).

The demonstrators urged for an inquiry led by a retired judge, condemning the recent arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar who was covering a related protest.

The protest began near Cotton State University and progressed towards ACAB's premises, but was halted by police, leading to a brief scuffle where some Congress supporters claimed to have sustained minor injuries. The party accused the ruling BJP of trying to suppress calls for transparency involving a multi-crore scam.

