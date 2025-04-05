Karnataka High Court Pushes for Uniform Civil Code to Ensure Equality and Justice

The Karnataka High Court has called for a legislative push towards enacting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to uphold constitutional visions of equality, especially for women. Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar emphasized the importance of a UCC during a ruling on a property dispute involving religious inheritance laws.

Justice Kumar argued that a UCC would fulfill constitutional promises of justice, equality, and national unity, as stated in the Preamble and Article 44. Noting the disparities in inheritance laws across religions, the court highlighted the unequal treatment of women due to religion-based personal laws.

The court cited historical support for UCC from leaders like Dr. BR Ambedkar and urged both state and national legislatures to take action, adding weight to the ongoing debate on implementing a uniform civil code in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)