Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Pushes for Uniform Civil Code to Ensure Equality and Justice

The Karnataka High Court recommends enacting a Uniform Civil Code, highlighting its role in achieving constitutional ideals of equality and justice, particularly for women. Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar, examining a property dispute, emphasizes the need for legislative action. The court notes the disparity in personal laws affecting women's inheritance rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:36 IST
Karnataka High Court Pushes for Uniform Civil Code to Ensure Equality and Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has called for a legislative push towards enacting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to uphold constitutional visions of equality, especially for women. Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar emphasized the importance of a UCC during a ruling on a property dispute involving religious inheritance laws.

Justice Kumar argued that a UCC would fulfill constitutional promises of justice, equality, and national unity, as stated in the Preamble and Article 44. Noting the disparities in inheritance laws across religions, the court highlighted the unequal treatment of women due to religion-based personal laws.

The court cited historical support for UCC from leaders like Dr. BR Ambedkar and urged both state and national legislatures to take action, adding weight to the ongoing debate on implementing a uniform civil code in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025