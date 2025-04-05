Sitharaman Clears Air on 'One Nation, One Election' Misconceptions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed misconceptions about the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, stating it will not be introduced in the forthcoming elections. Speaking at a recent event, she stressed the potential savings and growth boosts from synchronized elections.

Highlighting past discussions and endorsements, Sitharaman rejected critiques as misleading, pointing out that historical practice supported the concept's benefits. She announced that groundwork for post-2034 implementation is underway, ensuring the future President's assent.

Sitharaman cited potential savings exceeding Rs 12,000 crore and emphasized broader support for the policy, including a Parliamentary Standing Committee and Niti Ayog recommendations. The initiative, she noted, would increase voter participation and optimize national resources.

