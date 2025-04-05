Left Menu

Sitharaman Clears Air on 'One Nation, One Election' Misconceptions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified misconceptions around the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. Highlighting potential economic benefits, she dismissed false narratives against it, noting historical precedence and cross-party support. She emphasized planned implementation post-2034, countering fears of immediate electoral changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:49 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed misconceptions about the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, stating it will not be introduced in the forthcoming elections. Speaking at a recent event, she stressed the potential savings and growth boosts from synchronized elections.

Highlighting past discussions and endorsements, Sitharaman rejected critiques as misleading, pointing out that historical practice supported the concept's benefits. She announced that groundwork for post-2034 implementation is underway, ensuring the future President's assent.

Sitharaman cited potential savings exceeding Rs 12,000 crore and emphasized broader support for the policy, including a Parliamentary Standing Committee and Niti Ayog recommendations. The initiative, she noted, would increase voter participation and optimize national resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

