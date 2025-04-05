Tragic Incident: Spousal Violence Leads to Arrest

In a shocking incident in Noida, a 53-year-old identified as Nurullah Haider was apprehended for allegedly murdering his wife, Asma, with a hammer. The tragic event reportedly stemmed from suspicions of infidelity.

The incident unfolded in the couple's home in Sector 15, where their 19-year-old son discovered the gruesome aftermath and promptly alerted the authorities. Police recovered a hammer and a knife from the scene.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Haider, citing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Authorities confirmed that Haider had been unemployed for a decade, while his wife was a project manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)