Tragic Incident: Spousal Violence Leads to Arrest
A 53-year-old man, Nurullah Haider, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Asma with a hammer in their Noida home. Suspicions of infidelity and ongoing personal issues allegedly led to the violent act. Their 19-year-old son reported the incident to the police, who have registered an FIR.
In a shocking incident in Noida, a 53-year-old identified as Nurullah Haider was apprehended for allegedly murdering his wife, Asma, with a hammer. The tragic event reportedly stemmed from suspicions of infidelity.
The incident unfolded in the couple's home in Sector 15, where their 19-year-old son discovered the gruesome aftermath and promptly alerted the authorities. Police recovered a hammer and a knife from the scene.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Haider, citing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Authorities confirmed that Haider had been unemployed for a decade, while his wife was a project manager.
