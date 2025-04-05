Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Spousal Violence Leads to Arrest

A 53-year-old man, Nurullah Haider, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Asma with a hammer in their Noida home. Suspicions of infidelity and ongoing personal issues allegedly led to the violent act. Their 19-year-old son reported the incident to the police, who have registered an FIR.

Updated: 05-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Noida, a 53-year-old identified as Nurullah Haider was apprehended for allegedly murdering his wife, Asma, with a hammer. The tragic event reportedly stemmed from suspicions of infidelity.

The incident unfolded in the couple's home in Sector 15, where their 19-year-old son discovered the gruesome aftermath and promptly alerted the authorities. Police recovered a hammer and a knife from the scene.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Haider, citing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Authorities confirmed that Haider had been unemployed for a decade, while his wife was a project manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

