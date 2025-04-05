Left Menu

Outrage in Kerala Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

A private marketing firm in Kerala is under investigation for reportedly subjecting employees to degrading treatment, such as making them crawl on their knees and lick coins. The state's Labour Department and Human Rights Commission have initiated probes following the release of disturbing visuals. The firm denies involvement.

Outrage in Kerala Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
A disturbing case of alleged workplace harassment has surfaced involving a private marketing firm in Kerala. Employees were reportedly subjected to degrading forms of punishment, including crawling on their knees and licking coins from the floor, according to visuals aired on local television.

The state's Labour Minister, V Sivankutty, condemned the acts as "shocking and disturbing," immediately instructing the district Labour officer to investigate the undated incident. Although no formal complaint has been filed, the state Labour Department is probing the matter, reflecting the community's collective outrage over these inhumane practices.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also intervened, registering a case based on a lawyer's complaint. As investigations unfold, the marketing firm involved denies any wrongdoing, claiming the alleged harassment occurred at a different company. The Kerala State Youth Commission has also launched an inquiry, stressing that such acts have no place in a civilized society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

