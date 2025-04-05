Rahul Bhalchandra Pande Appointed Maharashtra's Chief Information Commissioner
Rahul Bhalchandra Pande, a former Nagpur journalist, has been named Maharashtra's Chief Information Commissioner, filling a role vacant since April 2023. The appointments, announced by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, also include three State Information Commissioners, each serving a three-year term or until age 65.
Governor C P Radhakrishnan released an official gazette notification regarding the appointments, made under the Right to Information Act through a selection committee's recommendations. Alongside Pande, retired bureaucrats Ravindra Hanumantrao Thakare and Akash Shankarrao Indalkar, along with former editor Gajanan Shridhar Nimdev, have been appointed as State Information Commissioners.
The appointees will serve a term of three years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes first, bringing experienced leadership to Maharashtra's information commission.
