Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Step Towards Internal Reservation for Scheduled Castes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms the government's commitment to implementing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC). A survey, led by Justice Nagmohan Das, will gather data to ensure a fair distribution of benefits. This initiative aims to address inequalities within SC sub-castes, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:35 IST
Karnataka's Bold Step Towards Internal Reservation for Scheduled Castes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a firm commitment from his government to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), dispelling any public doubts.

The state has commissioned Justice H N Nagmohan Das to lead a crucial survey over the next two months to gather empirical data.

This move aims to ensure fair distribution among SC sub-castes, preventing dominant sub-castes from monopolizing benefits, following a Supreme Court directive allowing state-level internal classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025