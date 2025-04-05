Karnataka's Bold Step Towards Internal Reservation for Scheduled Castes
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms the government's commitment to implementing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC). A survey, led by Justice Nagmohan Das, will gather data to ensure a fair distribution of benefits. This initiative aims to address inequalities within SC sub-castes, as ordered by the Supreme Court.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a firm commitment from his government to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), dispelling any public doubts.
The state has commissioned Justice H N Nagmohan Das to lead a crucial survey over the next two months to gather empirical data.
This move aims to ensure fair distribution among SC sub-castes, preventing dominant sub-castes from monopolizing benefits, following a Supreme Court directive allowing state-level internal classification.
