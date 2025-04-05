Heightened Security in Odisha Ahead of Ram Navami Celebrations
In anticipation of Ram Navami celebrations, Odisha's major cities like Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore, and Bhadrak have witnessed significant security deployments by CAPF and Odisha Police. The measures include extensive surveillance using CCTV and drones to ensure peace during the festival.
The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with the Odisha Police carried out flag marches across the state, gearing up security for the Ram Navami celebrations scheduled for the weekend. This initiative underscores the state's commitment to ensuring the safety and harmony of its citizens.
Given the historical precedence of unrest in regions like Sambalpur, where communal tensions rose as recently as 2023, security has been exceptionally heightened with a massive deployment of 15 platoons of law enforcement from the police, BSF, and CRPF. In addition, 113 CCTV cameras and drones will provide surveillance to forestall any disturbance.
Similarly, in cities like Cuttack, Balasore, and Bhadrak, law enforcement presence has been reinforced significantly, with police closely coordinating with local puja committees for a seamless festive environment. On-the-ground reports highlight a focus on community engagement to dispel rumors and ensure peace, with public advisories to disregard potentially inflammatory social media content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
