Tragic Parking Dispute Leads to Death in Kolkata's Tangra

A 50-year-old man, Arun Gupta, died following a conflict over parking in Kolkata's Tangra area. After parking his scooter behind a car, an argument ensued with the car owner, resulting in Gupta being pushed to the ground. Despite being taken to the hospital, Gupta was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:13 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a 50-year-old kerosene dealer named Arun Gupta lost his life following a physical altercation in Kolkata's Tangra area over a parking disagreement. The incident took place on Mathurbabu Lane on Saturday, according to local police reports.

The altercation began when Gupta parked his scooter behind a car near his residence. The vehicle's owner confronted Gupta, demanding that he move his scooter. Upon his refusal, some individuals reportedly pushed Gupta to the ground, leading to the fatal outcome.

Police revealed that Gupta, complaining of uneasiness post-incident, was rushed to the state-run NRS Hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival. Two individuals have been detained and are undergoing interrogation to ascertain the full details of the event. This marks the second parking-related death in Kolkata in recent months.

