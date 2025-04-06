Modi's Strengthened Ties: A New Era of Indo-Sri Lanka Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after a significant visit to Sri Lanka, where he engaged in comprehensive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The discussions led to the signing of pivotal agreements across various sectors, including defense and energy, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Sri Lanka affirmed its commitment to ensuring its territory is not used to compromise India's security. Key areas of cooperation included the development of Trincomalee as an energy hub, power grid connectivity, and high-tech collaboration, reflecting a future-oriented partnership. Economic support through debt restructuring was also secured for Colombo.

In addition to these developments, Modi reiterated India's commitment to the Tamil community's rights in Sri Lanka. His receipt of the Mithra Vibhushana, Sri Lanka's highest civilian award, underlined the diplomatic strides made. Modi's visit included cultural engagements, historic site visits, and discussions with various political and community leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)