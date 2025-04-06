U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Hospitalized Amid Legal Turmoil in Russia

A U.S. citizen, Joseph Tater, has been ordered by a Russian court to undergo hospitalization, according to the TASS news agency. This decision comes as Tater remains in pre-trial detention following his arrest in August last year.

Doctors reportedly diagnosed Tater, who is accused of abusing hotel staff in Moscow, with a mental disorder. Tater has denied the allegations against him.

If found guilty, Tater could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. Reuters has been unable to obtain a comment from him due to his detention status.

