U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Hospitalized Amid Legal Turmoil in Russia

Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia, has been ordered to be hospitalized due to a mental disorder. Detained since last August, he faces charges of abusing Moscow hotel staff, and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Updated: 06-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:46 IST
  • Russia

A U.S. citizen, Joseph Tater, has been ordered by a Russian court to undergo hospitalization, according to the TASS news agency. This decision comes as Tater remains in pre-trial detention following his arrest in August last year.

Doctors reportedly diagnosed Tater, who is accused of abusing hotel staff in Moscow, with a mental disorder. Tater has denied the allegations against him.

If found guilty, Tater could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. Reuters has been unable to obtain a comment from him due to his detention status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

