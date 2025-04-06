Transfer of Key Judge Threatens to Delay Justice in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

The imminent transfer of Judge AK Lahoti, a pivotal figure in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has sparked concerns about further delays in the already prolonged judicial process. Lahoti, scheduled to be reassigned to Nashik following the annual transfer of district judges, was previously expected to soon reserve a judgment.

Despite the transfer orders, which take effect post-summer vacation on June 9, victims are urging the Bombay High Court to extend Lahoti's tenure to ensure continuity. Advocate Shahid Nadeem, representing the victims, indicated plans to file an application on this matter, citing the potential for increased delays as a pressing concern.

The Malegaon blast case, implicating figures like BJP leader Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, has involved extensive prosecution efforts under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC), with 323 witnesses examined by the prosecution.

