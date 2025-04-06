Survivor of Bear Attack in Russian Forest Plays Dead to Live

A Russian man faced a terrifying ordeal when a brown bear attacked him in a forest located about 125 km from Moscow. Witnesses and local media described the frightening encounter as bear sightings in the area reportedly increase.

According to the man's uncle, the attack took place while the victim was collecting elk and deer antlers, popular for their potential sales value. The bear approached from behind, inflicting severe injuries. In a desperate bid to survive, the man pretended to be dead, ultimately causing the bear to leave him. Despite his injuries, he managed to call emergency services.

Rescuers faced challenges locating him due to the dense forest near Yeremeevo village but succeeded in reaching him, evacuating him by helicopter to a hospital. While bear hunting is prohibited in the Moscow region, collection of antlers, sold for significant sums, draws locals into these dangerous areas.

