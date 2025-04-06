Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in Gruesome Murder Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Ankur, a 33-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in January this year. Ankur was taken into custody following an intensive two-month search.

Law enforcement officials captured Ankur in Loni, Ghaziabad, on April 4. The accused, a resident of Padam Nagar, Sarai Rohilla, had been on the run since a violent altercation led to the death of his neighbor over a Rs 50,000 financial dispute.

Ankur, along with his brothers Rohan and Ankit, allegedly attacked Lakhan, their neighbor, on January 25-26. After sustaining severe injuries, Lakhan later succumbed in the hospital. Rohan was apprehended earlier, but Ankur and Ankit remained at large until a team tracked Ankur down in Ghaziabad. During interrogation, Ankur reportedly confessed to the crime, and investigations into his involvement in other criminal activities are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)