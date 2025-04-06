Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in Gruesome Murder Case
Delhi Police captured Ankur, a 33-year-old involved in a murder case over a financial dispute. Ankur, wanted for the January stabbing of neighbor Lakhan, was finally apprehended in Ghaziabad. He and his brothers allegedly attacked Lakhan, who died from his injuries. Further investigations continue into Ankur's past activities.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Ankur, a 33-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in January this year. Ankur was taken into custody following an intensive two-month search.
Law enforcement officials captured Ankur in Loni, Ghaziabad, on April 4. The accused, a resident of Padam Nagar, Sarai Rohilla, had been on the run since a violent altercation led to the death of his neighbor over a Rs 50,000 financial dispute.
Ankur, along with his brothers Rohan and Ankit, allegedly attacked Lakhan, their neighbor, on January 25-26. After sustaining severe injuries, Lakhan later succumbed in the hospital. Rohan was apprehended earlier, but Ankur and Ankit remained at large until a team tracked Ankur down in Ghaziabad. During interrogation, Ankur reportedly confessed to the crime, and investigations into his involvement in other criminal activities are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- Ankur
- murder
- arrest
- financial dispute
- stabbing
- Ghaziabad
- confession
- investigation
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in Nagpur: 14 More Arrested Amid Continued Tensions
Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State
NIT Silchar Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation
Major Yaba Drug Bust in Agartala: Three Arrested
Controversial Priest Arrested for Inciting Hate