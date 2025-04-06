Left Menu

Triple Talaq Sparks Legal Action in Madhya Pradesh

A 21-year-old woman in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, filed a complaint against her husband for instant divorce, or triple talaq. Legal action, based on Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, is ongoing. The couple married in December and faced issues soon after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:20 IST
A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving instant divorce via triple talaq to his 21-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Police acted on the woman's complaint, citing the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act as the basis for legal proceedings, the city's Station Road police station in-charge, Swaraj Dabi, reported.

The complaint further alleged the husband engaged in verbal and physical abuse and issued threats during an incident at his salon on April 3, before uttering the word 'talaq' thrice. The couple had been married since December of the previous year but faced challenges shortly thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

