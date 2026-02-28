Middle East Tensions Surge: Israel's Pre-emptive Strike on Iran Intensifies Diplomatic Strain

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel has launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran, further complicating efforts for a diplomatic resolution to Tehran's nuclear dispute with Western countries. Explosions were reportedly heard in Tehran on Saturday, signaling increased hostility between the two nations.

The latest attack follows a pattern of warnings from the U.S. and Israel regarding Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz justified the pre-emptive move as necessary to neutralize threats to the state.

While negotiations between the U.S. and Iran had been renewed in February to address these ongoing issues, Israel maintains that any peace deal must involve dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure entirely. Meanwhile, Iran has stated its willingness to negotiate sanctions in return for nuclear program limitations but refuses to include its missile program in discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)