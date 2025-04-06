Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Reforms: Protection Order for Sex Workers

Madhya Pradesh police have instructed officers not to file cases against sex workers caught in raids, focusing instead on brothel operators. This move recognizes sex workers as victims, not criminals. The directive highlights adherence to the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, aiming to prevent harassment and uphold women's safety.

The Madhya Pradesh police have implemented a significant policy change, instructing officials not to file cases against sex workers apprehended during hotel and dhaba raids, as announced by an official on Sunday.

The directive, which was issued on April 3, clarifies that while operating a brothel remains illegal, individual sex workers should not face harassment or legal action.

This order, originating from the women's safety branch of the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters, specifically addresses police commissioners in Bhopal and Indore, as well as district superintendents of police and railway departments. It aims to treat sex workers as victims rather than perpetrators in line with the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956.

(With inputs from agencies.)

