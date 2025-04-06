Congress Leader Challenges BJP's Waqf Amendment: A Call for Equality and Constitutionality

In a striking critique, Harshvardhan Sapkal, the Maharashtra Congress president, accused the BJP-led government of misusing the Waqf Amendment Act as a means to acquire lands and assets, particularly targeting the wealth at Kerala's renowned Padmanabh temple.

During Ram Navami celebrations, Sapkal, advocating for unity and constitutional adherence, emphasized Lord Ram's foundational place within Indian heritage. He made these assertions while addressing Congress workers, where he reminisced about the historic Kalaram temple protest led by Ambedkar.

Sapkal's remarks extended to a broader criticism of the BJP, linking it to societal challenges like inflation, unemployment, and the closure of Marathi schools, while asserting that the populace would eventually displace the government over these failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)