Security Breach: Head Warden Suspended Over Ex-MLA's Jail Incident
The head warden and four jail guards at Muzaffarnagar jail face disciplinary action after a mobile phone was found with ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana. Following the internal inquiry and police investigation, the warden was suspended, and Rana was transferred to another jail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:50 IST
- India
The head warden of Muzaffarnagar district jail has been suspended after a mobile phone was found in the possession of incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana. Investigations are underway involving four jail guards.
Jail Superintendent Abhishek Choudhary stated that an inquiry highlighted negligence among the jail staff, prompting disciplinary measures.
Following the breach, Rana was transferred to Chitrakoot district jail by state order, having been detained earlier for obstructing GST officials during a raid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
