Left Menu

Security Breach: Head Warden Suspended Over Ex-MLA's Jail Incident

The head warden and four jail guards at Muzaffarnagar jail face disciplinary action after a mobile phone was found with ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana. Following the internal inquiry and police investigation, the warden was suspended, and Rana was transferred to another jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:50 IST
Security Breach: Head Warden Suspended Over Ex-MLA's Jail Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The head warden of Muzaffarnagar district jail has been suspended after a mobile phone was found in the possession of incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana. Investigations are underway involving four jail guards.

Jail Superintendent Abhishek Choudhary stated that an inquiry highlighted negligence among the jail staff, prompting disciplinary measures.

Following the breach, Rana was transferred to Chitrakoot district jail by state order, having been detained earlier for obstructing GST officials during a raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025