Allegations of Arson Shake Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi District
A fire at journalist Ravi Pandey's home in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district raises suspicions of an intentional act, with political figures alleging a law and order crisis. As police investigate, the incident is condemned as an attack on freedom of expression.
In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a fire that broke out at the home of local journalist Ravi Pandey has ignited controversy, with accusations of it being an intentional criminal act. The Congress party has criticized the state leadership, citing a breakdown in law and order.
The incident took place on Friday night at Panwar Chouhanan Tola, near the Jamodi Police Station. Police officials, led by station in-charge Divya Prakash Tripathi, registered a case following Pandey's complaint and have launched an investigation.
Pandey, who is also a YouTuber for a Hindi news channel, alleged that threats were made against him in connection to a news item before the fire engulfed his home. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the act, calling it an assault on freedom of expression and demanding swift justice for Pandey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
