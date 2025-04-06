Left Menu

Fatal Family Feud: Dispute Over Wheat Crop Leads to Tragedy

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a family dispute over the division of a harvested wheat crop resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man. The victim, Prahlad, was allegedly killed by his nephews during a confrontation. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

  • Country:
  • India

An ugly family feud turned deadly in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, where two men allegedly killed their uncle over a wheat crop dispute on Sunday, according to police sources.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Prahlad of Jivani Siura village, became embroiled in a heated confrontation with his nephews, Ravindra and Jaipal. The altercation revolved around sharing the harvested crop. As tensions escalated, the nephews reportedly attacked Prahlad with sticks, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhaware Diksha Arun.

Prahlad succumbed to his injuries on the spot, with the perpetrators fleeing the scene. Law enforcement officials have registered a case and launched a search operation for the alleged assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

