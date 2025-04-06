Retired Officer Alleges Communal Assault on Cab Journey
A retired officer in Kanpur claims he was attacked on a cab journey due to a sensitive conversation about the Waqf Bill. He alleges the cab driver mobilized accomplices via WhatsApp. A video on social media shows the officer appearing intoxicated. Investigation is ongoing, police say.
A retired army officer serving at the District Sainik Welfare Office in Kanpur has reported a communal attack during a cab journey, authorities disclosed on Sunday.
The incident unfolded in Unnao district, as the officer traveled from Kanpur to Lucknow. A social media video portrays the officer seemingly intoxicated during the ordeal.
According to the officer, a conversation about the Waqf Bill incited the cab driver's aggression, which was followed by an assault involving the driver's associates. The local police have initiated an investigation based on the officer's complaint.
