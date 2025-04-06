Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Infiltration at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

Security forces neutralized eight terrorists and injured four during an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan. This event highlights a surge in terrorism in the region following the end of the ceasefire with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. Efforts continue to ensure border security and eradicate militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:08 IST
Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Infiltration at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent development, security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, neutralizing eight terrorists and injuring four, according to the military's media affairs wing.

The attack contributes to a rising trend of terrorist activities in the region, which has seen an increase following the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's cessation of ceasefire with the government in late 2022.

Pakistan continues urging the interim Afghan government to enhance border management, while the ISPR stresses the nation's unwavering commitment to bolstering border security and eradicating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025