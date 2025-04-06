Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Infiltration at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

In a recent development, security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, neutralizing eight terrorists and injuring four, according to the military's media affairs wing.

The attack contributes to a rising trend of terrorist activities in the region, which has seen an increase following the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's cessation of ceasefire with the government in late 2022.

Pakistan continues urging the interim Afghan government to enhance border management, while the ISPR stresses the nation's unwavering commitment to bolstering border security and eradicating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)