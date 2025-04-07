Security Forces Thwart Militant Activities in Manipur with Successful Arms Seizure

Security forces in Manipur successfully seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition from a militant camp in Thoubal district, police reported on Monday. The operation unfolded following a brief firefight with insurgents from the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a search mission in the Heirok part III area. Upon spotting the security personnel, militants opened fire, prompting a retaliatory gunfight that led to the insurgents fleeing the scene.

Authorities arrested a militant in the Nagamapal area of Imphal West district, in connection with extortion. In another operation, security forces confiscated a .32 pistol and additional ammunition in the Makou hill range of Imphal East.

(With inputs from agencies.)