Shocking Gang-Rape Allegations in Lalpur Pandeypur

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped in Lalpur Pandeypur, with police arresting six of the accused. The 19-year-old's family filed a report after initially reporting her as missing. Police recovered her, and subsequent revelations led to filing a complaint about the alleged assaults.

Varanasi | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:21 IST
In a deeply disturbing incident from Lalpur Pandeypur, a teenage girl was reportedly gang-raped, leading to the arrest of six individuals out of the seven accused.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Vidush Saxena, disclosed that the 19-year-old victim went with a group of youths on March 29, with a missing report filed by her family on April 4. When recovered, she did not immediately disclose the assault.

However, on April 6, following further discussions, the victim's family lodged a report detailing the harrowing ordeal involving multiple locations including hotels and hookah bars.

