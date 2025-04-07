Shocking Gang-Rape Allegations in Lalpur Pandeypur

In a deeply disturbing incident from Lalpur Pandeypur, a teenage girl was reportedly gang-raped, leading to the arrest of six individuals out of the seven accused.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Vidush Saxena, disclosed that the 19-year-old victim went with a group of youths on March 29, with a missing report filed by her family on April 4. When recovered, she did not immediately disclose the assault.

However, on April 6, following further discussions, the victim's family lodged a report detailing the harrowing ordeal involving multiple locations including hotels and hookah bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)