UN Rights Chief Condemns Deadly Russian Strike on Kryvyi Rih, Calls for Investigation

In a statement today, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk expressed deep shock and outrage over a deadly attack by Russian armed forces on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, which tragically killed 18 people, including nine children, most of whom were playing in a park at the time of the explosion. This incident has been described as the deadliest single attack on children verified by the UN Human Rights Office since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, April 4, just before 7 pm local time, when a missile detonated above a residential area of Kryvyi Rih, an industrial city in central Ukraine. The explosion ripped through a park, where families had gathered, and left devastating destruction in its wake. Playground swings and slides were shattered by shrapnel, trees were obliterated, and the surrounding buildings were heavily damaged. Many of the casualties, including children, were in the park at the time, making this a deeply tragic event for the local community.

The UN Human Rights Office, which had a team on the ground in Kryvyi Rih on Saturday, documented the extensive damage and verified the identities of the victims. Among the dead were nine children, whose names were confirmed, as well as a large number of others who suffered injuries. In total, 75 people were reported wounded, including 12 children, many of whom were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to UN Human Rights representatives described the horrific scene of families enjoying a peaceful evening when the explosion shattered their lives. Local authorities confirmed the strike was caused by a missile launched by the Russian armed forces, but they also indicated that no military presence was visible in the area at the time. Despite claims by the Russian Federation that a military target was struck, local residents and witnesses from a nearby restaurant and business association firmly stated that no such military target existed in the vicinity. The restaurant, which had hosted a public industry forum just before the attack, was packed with civilians—mainly professionals in the beauty sector—who had no connection to any military activity.

“The use of an explosive weapon with wide area effects in a densely populated civilian area, with no apparent military presence, displays a blatant disregard for the safety and lives of civilians,” said High Commissioner Volker Türk. He called the attack an “unimaginable horror,” particularly given the fact that the missile exploded above children playing in the park. The UN official added that the brutal nature of this attack points to an indiscriminate use of force, one that violates the principles of international humanitarian law.

International humanitarian law dictates that parties to a conflict must avoid attacks that could harm civilians. Weapons and tactics used in warfare must be capable of distinguishing between military targets and civilian objects. In this case, the missile, which had an extensive area of effect, failed to meet these standards, causing widespread destruction and loss of life among innocent civilians.

The UN High Commissioner emphasized that even if Russian forces had believed there was a military target in the area, the attack still failed to meet the legal requirement to minimize civilian harm. This, he argued, could constitute a war crime under international law, given the indiscriminate nature of the strike and the substantial loss of civilian life.

“This attack underscores the urgent need for all parties to adhere to the principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law,” Türk continued. “Such attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited and must not go unpunished.”

Türk called for an immediate, thorough, and independent investigation into the attack, urging accountability for those responsible for targeting civilians. He noted that the international community has an obligation to ensure that all parties to the conflict respect the rights and protections afforded to civilians under international law.

The attack in Kryvyi Rih marks another tragic chapter in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where the civilian toll continues to rise. The use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, such as missiles and artillery, has been widely condemned for causing unnecessary destruction and suffering in residential areas. The international community has called for greater efforts to protect civilians from the ravages of war and to hold those responsible for violations of international law accountable.

As the situation in Ukraine remains dire, the UN’s call for a full investigation serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding humanitarian law and ensuring that the rights of civilians are safeguarded, even in the midst of conflict. The tragedy in Kryvyi Rih highlights the devastating consequences of the war, especially for innocent children who are often the most vulnerable in times of armed conflict.

The international community continues to watch closely as the situation evolves, with hopes that justice will prevail for the victims of this horrific attack and that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.