Controversy Arises Over Waqf Amendment Act as Manipur Congress Rallies Against It

The Manipur Congress has vocally criticized the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, labeling it as unconstitutional. The party pledges solidarity with minorities across the nation in challenging this new legislation.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha ratified the Waqf (Amendment) Bill following extensive debates. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra voiced objections on platform X, condemning the act as a move by the Modi Government to impose state control over personal laws, infringing upon Article 25—Right to Freedom of Religion.

The Act proposes to enhance property management transparency and safeguard heritage sites, but concerns linger over its potential to seize minority properties and undermine community rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)