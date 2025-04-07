Controversy Arises Over Waqf Amendment Act as Manipur Congress Rallies Against It
The Manipur Congress has denounced the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 as unconstitutional, advocating for the rights of minorities. The act, passed recently in both houses of Parliament, aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties. This has sparked a political debate over its implications on religious freedom.
The Manipur Congress has vocally criticized the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, labeling it as unconstitutional. The party pledges solidarity with minorities across the nation in challenging this new legislation.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha ratified the Waqf (Amendment) Bill following extensive debates. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra voiced objections on platform X, condemning the act as a move by the Modi Government to impose state control over personal laws, infringing upon Article 25—Right to Freedom of Religion.
The Act proposes to enhance property management transparency and safeguard heritage sites, but concerns linger over its potential to seize minority properties and undermine community rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
