Supreme Court Concludes NTA Reform Case with Center's Assurance

The Supreme Court concluded its deliberations on Monday regarding the National Testing Agency's execution of last year's NEET-UG examination. This decision followed the Central Government's assurance of implementing exam reforms proposed by an expert panel.

Heading the bench, Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi recognized the Centre's compliance reports and solicitor general Tushar Mehta's affirmations to address the panel's recommendations. However, conducting online NEET exams remains an exception for now.

While noting procedural lapses in NEET-UG's past administration, the court endorsed the panel's broad scope to cover examination security, technological improvements, policy engagement, and student mental health support.

(With inputs from agencies.)