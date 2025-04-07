Left Menu

Supreme Court Concludes NTA Reform Case with Center's Assurance

The Supreme Court closed its proceedings about the National Testing Agency's handling of last year's NEET-UG exam, after the Centre agreed to implement most reforms suggested by an expert panel. The panel, led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, seeks to enhance transparency and prevent malpractice in future exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court concluded its deliberations on Monday regarding the National Testing Agency's execution of last year's NEET-UG examination. This decision followed the Central Government's assurance of implementing exam reforms proposed by an expert panel.

Heading the bench, Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi recognized the Centre's compliance reports and solicitor general Tushar Mehta's affirmations to address the panel's recommendations. However, conducting online NEET exams remains an exception for now.

While noting procedural lapses in NEET-UG's past administration, the court endorsed the panel's broad scope to cover examination security, technological improvements, policy engagement, and student mental health support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

