Left Menu

Navigating Trade Tensions: EU's Calm Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs

The Dutch Trade Minister emphasizes a calm and proportionate EU response to U.S. trade tariffs, advocating for negotiation rather than escalation, while remaining prepared for countermeasures if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:04 IST
Navigating Trade Tensions: EU's Calm Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

The European Union is urged to maintain calmness in its reaction to U.S. trade tariffs, as highlighted by Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever this Monday.

During a meeting of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg, Klever stressed the need for negotiations with the U.S. to find ways to reduce these tariffs.

She pointed out the volatility of stock markets as a caution against rash actions, but assured that Europe is ready to deploy countermeasures if it becomes essential to bring the U.S. to the negotiating table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025