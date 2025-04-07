Navigating Trade Tensions: EU's Calm Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs

The European Union is urged to maintain calmness in its reaction to U.S. trade tariffs, as highlighted by Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever this Monday.

During a meeting of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg, Klever stressed the need for negotiations with the U.S. to find ways to reduce these tariffs.

She pointed out the volatility of stock markets as a caution against rash actions, but assured that Europe is ready to deploy countermeasures if it becomes essential to bring the U.S. to the negotiating table.

