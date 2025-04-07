Navigating Trade Tensions: EU's Calm Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs
The Dutch Trade Minister emphasizes a calm and proportionate EU response to U.S. trade tariffs, advocating for negotiation rather than escalation, while remaining prepared for countermeasures if necessary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Luxembourg
The European Union is urged to maintain calmness in its reaction to U.S. trade tariffs, as highlighted by Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever this Monday.
During a meeting of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg, Klever stressed the need for negotiations with the U.S. to find ways to reduce these tariffs.
She pointed out the volatility of stock markets as a caution against rash actions, but assured that Europe is ready to deploy countermeasures if it becomes essential to bring the U.S. to the negotiating table.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S. and Russia Aim for Black Sea Ceasefire
Building Bridges: New Zealand Invites Public into NZ-India Trade Negotiations
U.S. Facilitates Black Sea Peace Negotiations: A Path to Ceasefire?
US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium: Impact and India's Negotiation Strategies
Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support for Stronger Negotiation Stance with Russia