Navigating Turbulent Tariffs: Germany's Diplomatic Dance
Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engages with European leaders and businesses to understand the impact of U.S. President Trump's tariff policies on financial markets, a spokesperson stated. Scholz has recently communicated with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, with further meetings on the agenda.
Germany's outgoing Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is actively reaching out to European leaders and German businesses to decode the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariff policies on international financial markets. This was reported by a government spokesperson on Monday.
The spokesperson emphasized, 'We are, of course, monitoring the situation on the international financial markets very closely,' during a routine press briefing held in Berlin.
Scholz has recently engaged in discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, with additional meetings lined up, according to the spokesperson.
