Trump's Bold Peace Ambitions: Nobel Prize Contention

US President Donald Trump has once more claimed responsibility for resolving tensions between nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan. At the same time, he suggested control over the Nobel Peace Prize rests with Norway, hinting at a sense of entitlement to the award for his claimed efforts in ending multiple conflicts.

Despite downplaying personal interest in the Nobel Prize, Trump highlighted previous gestures of admiration, notably from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. While commenting on his global peace initiatives, he emphasized that his administration purportedly ended wars and saved numerous lives.

Trump intends to introduce a Board of Peace, an alternative to the UN, to tackle global conflicts, favoring bold strategies. This has sparked a mixed diplomatic reaction, with some leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron expressing reluctance to join. Trump's comments were made ahead of his participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)