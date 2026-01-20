Trump's Bold Peace Ambitions: Nobel Prize Contention
US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for solving conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, and expressed disappointment over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He is involved in global peace initiatives via the Board of Peace, in competition with the United Nations.
US President Donald Trump has once more claimed responsibility for resolving tensions between nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan. At the same time, he suggested control over the Nobel Peace Prize rests with Norway, hinting at a sense of entitlement to the award for his claimed efforts in ending multiple conflicts.
Despite downplaying personal interest in the Nobel Prize, Trump highlighted previous gestures of admiration, notably from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. While commenting on his global peace initiatives, he emphasized that his administration purportedly ended wars and saved numerous lives.
Trump intends to introduce a Board of Peace, an alternative to the UN, to tackle global conflicts, favoring bold strategies. This has sparked a mixed diplomatic reaction, with some leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron expressing reluctance to join. Trump's comments were made ahead of his participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Controversial Peace Ambitions: Board of Peace and Greenland Tensions
Trump's Vision for U.N.'s Potential Amid 'Board of Peace' Concerns
Trump Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves at World Economic Forum
Trump's Controversial 'Board of Peace': A UN Alternative?
Bahrain Joins the U.S.-Led Board of Peace