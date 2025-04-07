AI Allegations in Hyderabad Land Dispute

The Telangana government on Monday petitioned the High Court, seeking action against AI-generated content that allegedly spreads false narratives regarding a 400-acre land at Kancha Gachibowli. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the misleading narratives affecting developmental plans.

On April 5, Reddy instructed officials to take legal action against the alleged misuse of AI, which is causing misunderstandings over the land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The conflicting claims between the students and government have resulted in ongoing hearings by the High Court and Supreme Court.

Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC in-charge, recently met with students and civil society groups to discuss the impact of these narratives. The UoH Students Union has called for an expert-led survey on the land and the withdrawal of charges against protesting students.

