Thamsanqa Ntuli Urges Govt-Business Collaboration at NAFCOC Diamond Jubilee

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called for deeper and more robust collaboration between the government and Black businesses, highlighting the need for joint action in advancing economic empowerment across South Africa. His remarks came during the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the National Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NAFCOC) held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban last Friday. The event marked six decades of NAFCOC’s role in promoting Black entrepreneurship and driving inclusive economic transformation in the country.

The celebration was attended by several high-profile figures, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, national and provincial government leaders, business stakeholders, and key executives from NAFCOC. Premier Ntuli, in his address, praised NAFCOC for its historical and ongoing contribution to empowering Black entrepreneurs, especially during the challenging years of apartheid. He acknowledged the impact of the organization, noting how NAFCOC had played an instrumental role in helping numerous individuals break barriers and rise to influential positions in both the public and private sectors.

"For over six decades, NAFCOC has been the enduring voice of Black business, even during the darkest days of apartheid," said Ntuli. "Today, we recognize the many men and women who, with NAFCOC’s support, have broken through barriers and now play influential roles across both public and private sectors."

The Premier described the NAFCOC Diamond Jubilee as a celebration of resilience, vision, and unity, emphasizing the organization’s continuous efforts to advocate for the growth of Black-owned businesses in the country. Ntuli congratulated the leadership and members of NAFCOC for their unwavering commitment to economic empowerment and urged them to continue their valuable work in the years to come.

Looking ahead, Premier Ntuli laid out a comprehensive five-year development plan aimed at rebuilding the KwaZulu-Natal economy and addressing several key priorities. The ambitious agenda includes strengthening governance, advancing sustainable development, improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure, promoting community safety, and mitigating the impact of climate change. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of building a capable, ethical state as a cornerstone for these reforms.

The Premier also extended an invitation to NAFCOC to partner with the provincial government in driving this agenda forward. He noted that the government's role is to create a conducive environment for business to thrive, clear bureaucratic bottlenecks, and unlock opportunities, particularly in the underdeveloped township and rural economies. These areas, according to Ntuli, are crucial to achieving true economic freedom and ensuring inclusive growth.

“We cannot succeed without business playing its part. Our job as government is to clear bottlenecks and unlock opportunities, particularly in the township and rural economies, which are critical to achieving true economic freedom,” Ntuli emphasized.

A key part of the Premier’s vision involves attracting more investment to KwaZulu-Natal and accelerating industrialization. Ntuli highlighted the potential of the province’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), particularly those in Richards Bay and Dube Trade Port, to serve as catalysts for job creation and economic development. To facilitate this growth, a revised Provincial Integrated Trade and Investment Strategy will be implemented, which will also focus on strengthening air connectivity, expanding tourism, and opening up new export markets.

In his speech, the Premier also acknowledged the significant strides made in tackling crime in the province, particularly organized crime. He commended the South African Police Service, led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for their efforts in curbing criminal activities and ensuring a safer environment for businesses to operate. “A safe province is essential for a thriving economy,” Ntuli stated, stressing the need for better coordination between law enforcement agencies and business stakeholders.

The celebrations were further enriched by a keynote memorial lecture honoring the late Dr. Sam Motsuenyane, the founding leader of NAFCOC. Dr. Gwen Ramokgopa, the Treasurer General of the African National Congress (ANC), delivered the lecture, reflecting on Motsuenyane’s legacy and the lasting impact of his leadership in advancing Black economic empowerment.

The event, which combined celebration with reflection, was a reminder of how far Black businesses have come in South Africa and the work still needed to build a truly inclusive and prosperous economy for all. Premier Ntuli’s call for deeper collaboration between government and Black business sets the stage for a new era of economic partnership and growth in KwaZulu-Natal.