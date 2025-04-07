Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Durg: Six-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Locked Car

In a horrific incident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered. Her body was found in a locked car. Police have detained three suspects for questioning. Heartbroken locals vandalized and set the suspect's car on fire. Tensions remain high as the investigation unfolds.

Durg | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:27 IST
A tragic incident has shocked the residents of Durg city in Chhattisgarh as a six-year-old girl was found dead after being sexually assaulted. Her body was discovered inside a locked car, according to police reports on Monday.

The young victim had gone to a relative's house to celebrate the 'Navratri' festival but never returned. Her family, worried and desperate, reported her missing when she did not return by evening. The search ended in tragedy when her body was discovered later that night, bearing injury marks that confirmed a case of sexual assault.

The police have detained three suspects for questioning, including a relative and the owner of the car where the girl was found. Enraged by the incident, locals destroyed the car and set it on fire. Protests erupted as the girl's family and community demanded justice, with tensions escalating further outside the police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

