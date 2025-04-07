Samudra Pradakshina: All-Women Tri-Services Circumnavigation Sailing Expedition Sets Sail from Mumbai

In a historic milestone for women empowerment and maritime excellence, the "Samudra Pradakshina," an all-women Tri-Services Circumnavigation Sailing Expedition, was flagged off from Mumbai on April 7, 2025. The launch ceremony, held at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, Colaba, Mumbai, was presided over by Lt Gen AK Ramesh, Commandant of the College of Military Engineering (CME). The expedition is a remarkable testament to the unwavering spirit of women in India’s armed forces and is poised to inspire the nation and beyond.

The voyage, undertaken by an impressive 12-member crew from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, embarks on a 55-day journey covering an astounding 4,000 nautical miles. The crew will sail from Mumbai to Seychelles and back aboard the state-of-the-art IASV Triveni. This pioneering expedition is more than just a nautical challenge—it is a powerful statement of the indomitable strength and resolve of women in the armed forces and across the world.

The "Samudra Pradakshina" has a dual purpose: to pay tribute to the extraordinary contributions of India's legendary warrior queens—Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Durgavati, and Rani Lakshmi Bai—and to underscore the vital role that gender equality plays in maritime endeavours. As the expedition makes its way across the vast and treacherous waters of the Indian Ocean, it is designed to inspire both men and women by proving that strength, courage, and determination have no gender.

The journey will test the crew’s resilience to the limits as they navigate unpredictable weather, overcome mechanical challenges, and endure the harsh physical toll of ocean sailing. The 12 women, selected from 41 dedicated volunteers, have undergone a rigorous two-year training program, where they have honed their sailing skills in increasingly challenging expeditions. From short coastal trips to longer, more complex voyages spanning days and nights, the crew members have faced and conquered multiple challenges, including adverse weather conditions and yacht mechanical issues, demonstrating their readiness for the circumnavigation.

The expedition is a direct precursor to an even more ambitious circumnavigation sailing mission planned for 2026, which will involve an even larger crew and a broader range of skills. As the crew sets sail, they carry not only the weight of their mission but also the hopes of millions of women who look up to them as role models of perseverance and success in traditionally male-dominated domains.

The "Samudra Pradakshina" also aligns with India’s vision of advancing gender dignity and equality, particularly in fields like defence and maritime operations, which have historically seen limited female participation. This event marks a significant step in India’s journey towards creating a more inclusive environment in all spheres of national service, especially in the armed forces.

The successful completion of this expedition will culminate in a grand flagging-in ceremony scheduled for May 30, 2025, in Mumbai. The event will celebrate not only the crew’s monumental achievement but also their role in shaping the future of women in maritime and military service. This voyage will serve as a powerful reminder that Nari Shakti (the power of women) is an unstoppable force, one that can overcome any challenge, no matter how daunting.

India's Tri-Services all-women expedition is a testament to the country's commitment to nurturing inclusivity, promoting gender equality, and fostering excellence across every facet of national and international service. As these women embark on their historic journey, they are paving the way for future generations of women in the armed forces and inspiring people across the world with their courage, leadership, and determination.