Delhi High Court Criticizes Government for Child Rights Vacancies

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Delhi government for its 'callousness' in addressing vacancies within the Delhi child rights commission, underscoring the critical delay in recruitment processes.

Since July 2023, children's rights have suffered as the commission stands non-functional, noted the bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The court has ordered the vacancies to be filled within six weeks and expressed concern over the rising menace of substance abuse among minors, directing swift action in the recruitment for District Child Protection Units.

(With inputs from agencies.)