Delhi High Court Criticizes Government for Child Rights Vacancies

The Delhi High Court has criticized the Delhi government's delay in filling vacancies in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, noting that child welfare has been neglected since July 2023. The court mandated a swift completion of the recruitment process and expressed concern over substance abuse among children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Delhi government for its 'callousness' in addressing vacancies within the Delhi child rights commission, underscoring the critical delay in recruitment processes.

Since July 2023, children's rights have suffered as the commission stands non-functional, noted the bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The court has ordered the vacancies to be filled within six weeks and expressed concern over the rising menace of substance abuse among minors, directing swift action in the recruitment for District Child Protection Units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

