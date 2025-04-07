Appeals Court Blocks Trump's Removal of Labor Board Members

A federal appeals court has delivered a significant ruling, blocking the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump to remove Democratic members from two federal labor boards. This decision marks a reversal from a previous judgment by the same court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit voted 7-4 to vacate its March 28 ruling, which had been made by a three-judge panel. This earlier decision deemed Trump's removal of Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox from the Merit Systems Protection Board and the National Labor Relations Board unlawful.

The court's latest judgment effectively reinstates rulings by two judges that had put a pause on the removals, emphasizing the legal complexities surrounding the issue. The decision underscores ongoing tensions over federal board appointments.

