Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board Nears Completion of Major Sewage Treatment Upgrades to Protect Yamuna

The Delhi Jal Board has completed 98% of the work upgrading sewage treatment plants in Kondli. The upgrades aim to boost treatment capacity and meet discharge standards to reduce Yamuna river pollution. The 100-day action plan includes significant budget allocations for these initiatives, with further plant constructions underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:26 IST
Delhi Jal Board Nears Completion of Major Sewage Treatment Upgrades to Protect Yamuna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has achieved a 98% completion rate on the upgrades of two sewage treatment plants in Kondli, effectively enhancing the fight against pollution in the Yamuna river. Officials have announced the impending completion of Phase-2 and Phase-5 upgrades, bringing them up to government-mandated standards.

Currently overwhelmed by Delhi's sewage output, the DJB is focused on expanding and upgrading older sewage treatment plants. The improvements will bolster treatment capacity and ensure that treated water meets the prescribed standards. These efforts are a critical part of the DJB's 100-day action plan.

Significant investments have been made, with the BJP government's first budget in Delhi earmarking Rs 9,000 crore for the water and sewage sector. This includes Rs 500 crore for STP repairs, such as the Kondli projects. Additionally, new facilities are being constructed, like the near-complete plant in Okhla and ongoing projects in Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025