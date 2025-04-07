Delhi Jal Board Nears Completion of Major Sewage Treatment Upgrades to Protect Yamuna

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has achieved a 98% completion rate on the upgrades of two sewage treatment plants in Kondli, effectively enhancing the fight against pollution in the Yamuna river. Officials have announced the impending completion of Phase-2 and Phase-5 upgrades, bringing them up to government-mandated standards.

Currently overwhelmed by Delhi's sewage output, the DJB is focused on expanding and upgrading older sewage treatment plants. The improvements will bolster treatment capacity and ensure that treated water meets the prescribed standards. These efforts are a critical part of the DJB's 100-day action plan.

Significant investments have been made, with the BJP government's first budget in Delhi earmarking Rs 9,000 crore for the water and sewage sector. This includes Rs 500 crore for STP repairs, such as the Kondli projects. Additionally, new facilities are being constructed, like the near-complete plant in Okhla and ongoing projects in Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate.

