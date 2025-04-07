Vaal and Bloemhof Dams in Crisis: Five Sluice Gates Opened Amid Rising Water Levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has confirmed that five sluice gates at the Vaal Dam remain open in response to unprecedentedly rising water levels, while the Bloemhof Dam faces further water releases to manage the situation. The authorities are acting swiftly as the dams experience heavy inflows, and the risk of flooding is becoming increasingly significant for downstream areas.

Vaal Dam Overflowing: Five Sluice Gates Opened

On Sunday morning, the DWS opened a fifth sluice gate at the Vaal Dam due to an exceptionally high inflow of water from the upper catchment area. The department has since assured the public that all five sluice gates will remain open, as the dam’s storage level continues to rise, reaching 111.11% of its full supply capacity by Monday morning. This is an increase from 109.3% reported on Sunday.

The substantial inflow, recorded at 1002.25 cubic meters per second (m³/s), has prompted authorities to keep the gates open to prevent the dam from exceeding its safe storage limits. Despite these precautions, the DWS has cautioned that further increases in inflow could lead to additional gates being opened in the near future.

Bloemhof Dam: Increased Water Releases and Rising Levels

In parallel, the Bloemhof Dam has also seen a significant rise in its water levels. On Monday morning, the dam's storage level reached 112.08% of its full capacity, up from 107% the previous day. As a result, the DWS has announced that water releases from Bloemhof will be progressively increased throughout Monday. The initial release of 1,400 m³/s will be gradually stepped up to 1,550 m³/s by 12 pm, 1,700 m³/s at 2 pm, and a final increase to 1,850 m³/s at 4 pm.

These controlled releases are intended to manage the rising water levels and prevent any catastrophic breaches of the dam. The department’s decision to stagger the releases is a precautionary measure to manage the potential flooding risk downstream.

Flood Risk and Warnings for Downstream Communities

The controlled releases of water from both the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams have raised significant concerns about potential flooding along the Vaal River and in surrounding areas. The DWS has issued a stern warning to communities living within the 1 in 100-year floodline downstream of both dams. The department has advised people in these areas to evacuate immediately to safer ground.

The risk of overtopping riverbanks downstream is high, and there is a serious concern that essential infrastructure in low-lying areas could be affected by the surging water. Authorities have urged residents to move valuable assets, infrastructure, and livestock to higher ground to avoid significant losses and damage.

Grootdraai Dam and Other Safety Measures

Additionally, the DWS has confirmed that a single sluice gate at Grootdraai Dam in Mpumalanga remains open to release water into the Vaal River catchment. Although the dam’s storage level is at a relatively lower 102% of full capacity, the release is still necessary to manage water levels and prevent any adverse effects on the surrounding environment.

The DWS has assured the public that these controlled releases are being carefully monitored, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety of both infrastructure and human life. The department continues to closely monitor the situation and will adjust water releases as necessary to prevent further risks of flooding.

Ongoing Monitoring and Public Awareness

The Department of Water and Sanitation has emphasized that it is committed to continuously monitoring water levels across the Vaal River System. The department uses various platforms to provide up-to-date hydrological reports and ensure that the public is well-informed. These updates are vital in offering early warnings and critical recommendations for flood-prone areas.

The DWS urges the public to remain vigilant and adhere to all evacuation orders and safety instructions issued by local authorities. As the situation develops, further updates will be provided to keep communities informed of any changes in the water release strategies or flood risk predictions.

In the face of ongoing challenges, the department remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and minimizing the risk of damage to critical infrastructure, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the extreme weather conditions.