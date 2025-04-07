India Signs Rs 2,385.36 Crore Deal for BEL's Electronic Warfare Systems for Mi-17 V5 Helicopters

In a major boost to India’s defense capabilities and its Make-in-India initiative, the Ministry of Defence has signed a significant contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, for the acquisition of state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites, aircraft modification kits, and associated equipment for Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The total value of the contract amounts to a substantial Rs 2,385.36 crore.

This landmark deal was signed on April 7, 2025, in New Delhi, with Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh overseeing the proceedings. The contract falls under the "Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured)" category, reflecting India’s growing emphasis on self-reliance in defense technology and manufacturing.

The primary goal of the acquisition is to enhance the operational survivability of Mi-17 V5 helicopters, particularly in hostile environments. The Electronic Warfare Suite will enable the helicopters to operate effectively in complex and contested airspaces, safeguarding the aircraft against a wide range of threats such as radar and missile systems. By incorporating these advanced systems, the IAF will be able to better protect its fleet during critical missions, particularly in challenging operational theaters.

In a significant move toward achieving the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India), a majority of the sub-assemblies and components of the EW suite will be sourced from domestic manufacturers. This will not only strengthen the country’s indigenous defense production capabilities but also create opportunities for local electronics and associated industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). By focusing on indigenization, the Indian government is actively fostering the growth of local businesses and technologies, reducing dependence on foreign imports.

The Mi-17 V5 EW Suite represents a significant leap forward in developing indigenous Electronic Warfare capabilities for the Indian Armed Forces. It underscores India’s commitment to bolstering its defense sector by creating a robust and self-reliant defense ecosystem. The integration of such advanced technologies into the Mi-17 V5 helicopters is expected to elevate their effectiveness and ensure they remain at the cutting edge of operational capabilities for the Indian Air Force.

This acquisition also aligns with the broader goals of strengthening India's defense manufacturing sector, promoting technological advancements, and encouraging private sector participation in defense production. By involving a range of domestic players in the supply chain, the project is poised to generate new jobs, expand technological expertise, and provide a competitive boost to India's defense industry.

The contract marks a pivotal moment in India's defense strategy, as it reflects a transition toward greater indigenization and self-sufficiency in defense technologies. The continued focus on advancing Electronic Warfare and other sophisticated systems is expected to play a critical role in enhancing India’s security posture, especially in a region that is witnessing growing geopolitical tensions.

As the installation of these sophisticated EW suites progresses on Mi-17 V5 helicopters, the Indian Air Force will be equipped with enhanced operational flexibility, resilience, and survivability, contributing to the nation’s defense preparedness in the long term.