Railway Police Uncover Major Drug Haul on Avadh Express

In a significant drug bust, the Government Railway Police intercepted approximately 14 kg of charas on the Avadh Express arriving at Bandra Terminus, Mumbai. Valued at Rs 13.83 crore in the illicit market, the contraband was discovered in an unattended bag beneath a coach seat.

The charas, packed in 31 separate packets, has prompted officials to register a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case has been lodged at the Bandra Railway Police Station against unknown individuals.

The operation was executed after the train concluded its journey from Gorakhpur to Bandra on Saturday morning. Authorities are continuing their investigations to identify those involved in this smuggling operation.