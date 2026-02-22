Left Menu

Railway Police Uncover Major Drug Haul on Avadh Express

The Government Railway Police seized 14 kg of charas, valued at Rs 13.83 crore, from the Avadh Express in Mumbai. Found in an unattended bag, the narcotics led to the registration of a case under the NDPS Act at Bandra Railway Police Station. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:54 IST
Railway Police Uncover Major Drug Haul on Avadh Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Government Railway Police intercepted approximately 14 kg of charas on the Avadh Express arriving at Bandra Terminus, Mumbai. Valued at Rs 13.83 crore in the illicit market, the contraband was discovered in an unattended bag beneath a coach seat.

The charas, packed in 31 separate packets, has prompted officials to register a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case has been lodged at the Bandra Railway Police Station against unknown individuals.

The operation was executed after the train concluded its journey from Gorakhpur to Bandra on Saturday morning. Authorities are continuing their investigations to identify those involved in this smuggling operation.

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026